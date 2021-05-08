R Siva appointed DMK legislature party leader in Assembly

Senior DMK leader R Siva was on Friday appointed as the DMK legislature party leader in the territorial assembly. He won the April 6 assembly polls from Villianoor here. A party press release said DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan announced the appointment of Siva to the post. DMK is the main opposition party in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly, having won six seats in the polls. DMK is part of the Congress headed Secular Democratic alliance here. The Congress won two seats.