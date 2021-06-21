Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo to advise TN govt on economy

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan will be part of a five-member Economic Advisory Council constituted by the Tamil Nadu Government to advise Chief Minister M K Stalin on economic issues related to the state.

Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union Government Arvind Subramanian, economist Jean Dreze, and Dr S Narayan, a retired Tamil Nadu-cadre bureaucrat, are the other three members of the council.

Stalin’s Finance Minister P T R Thiagarajan is a former investment banker who worked with some of the top financial institutions like Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered.

The announcement that the Economic Advisory Council will be constituted was made in Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s customary address in the first session of the 16th Tamil Nadu assembly.

DMK wants to revitalize the state’s economy hit by slowdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address, Purohit said Tamil Nadu’s economic growth rate had witnessed a decline in the past few years and gave an assurance that the Government will make all out efforts to reverse this trend and usher in a period of rapid economic growth taking full advantage of the available limited window of the demographic dividend.

“To chart out a rapid and inclusive economic growth path for Tamil Nadu, this Government will constitute an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members,” Purohit said.

Based on the recommendations of this Council, the Government will revitalize the State’s economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reaches all segments of society, he said.