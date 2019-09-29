Rahul backs hunger strike to lift Bandipur traffic ban

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came out in support of the youth organisations who have launched an indefinite hunger strike against the ban on night traffic on the Kozhikode-Bengaluru National Highway 766 that passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

A host of outfits, including Youth Congress, DYFI, Yuva Morcha among others, under the banner of Transportation Protection Committee had launched an indefinite hunger strike protesting the ban on night traffic.

“I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th protesting against the daily 9 hour traffic ban on NH-766 that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka,” Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, said.

He also urged the central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities, while upholding our collective responsibility to protect our environment.

The Centre had mooted a proposal to build an elevated road through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, but it was rejected by a committee of experts.

In July, Gandhi had asked a question in Parliament seeking to lift the ban on night traffic on NH 766, a move that had angered environmentalists.

The existing traffic ban has been in place following the Karnataka High Court order in 2009. The order came on a petition after more than 215 wild animals were run over between 2004 and 2007.

Commuters currently use a 30-km detour of the Hunsur-Gonikoppal-Kutta-Mananthavady Road.