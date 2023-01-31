Rahul Gandhi helps Kerala girl make maiden flight journey

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accomplished his target by completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kashmir, a nine year old girl in Kerala too has reasons to cheer as her dream to fly was also accomplished with Gandhi's help.
Kollam native Vedika P V had her maiden flight journey on Sunday with the help of Gandhi. She even got the opportunity to interact with the pilot and learn about flying.
Vedika, who is a fourth-standard student at the Holy Trinity Anglo Indian School in Kollam, had the opportunity to interact with Gandhi while the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Kollam last September. Gandhi asked the girl about her ambition. When she said she wished to become a pilot, Gandhi asked if she had boarded a flight. When she said she didn't, Gandhi assured to help her.
Later, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal's office made the arrangement for her to take an Indigo flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on Sunday.
Vedika's father, who is an ex-serviceman, told DH that at Gandhi's instructions the Congress personnel also made arrangements for interaction with pilot. "Before take off and after landing the pilot briefed my daughter about various aspects of the flight and flying. It was a dream come true for her," said Vinod.
Vedika now wishes to meet Gandhi once again to personally express her gratitude for making her maiden flight trip happen.
Vedika's mother Priji is a housewife and her elder brother Vivek is a plus-one student.
