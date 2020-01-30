Rahul leads "Save the Constitution" march in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi leads "Save the Constitution" march in Wayanad

PTI
PTI, Wayanad,
  • Jan 30 2020, 11:33am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 11:33am ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.

The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rahul Gandhi
Wayanad
Ramesh Chennithala
K C Venugopal
Citizenship Act
Comments (+)
 