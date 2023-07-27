Rahul offers prayer at Kottakkal Sri Viswambhara temple

Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at Kottakkal Sri Viswambhara temple

Gandhi also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute at Arya Vaidya Sala.

PTI
PTI, Malappuram (Ker),
  • Jul 27 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 11:51 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of himself at the Kottakkal Sri Viswambhara temple. Credit: Facebook/rahulgandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently undergoing Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala here, has offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on its premises.

Gandhi visited the temple on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar, they said on Thursday.

The temple, dedicated to Viswambhara, is an abode of solace and consolation for a large number of patients visiting Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute at Arya Vaidya Sala.

Read | When will you have guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire: Smriti Irani

Renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, who is staying next to Gandhi's room at the Vaidyasala, also enjoyed the Kathakali performance with Gandhi, sources said.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Thoroughly enjoyed an enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier."

He said each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

"I also got the opportunity to visit the Sri Viswambhara temple, and was captivated by its serenity," he said in the post.

The four-armed Viswambhara is conceived as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, with the divine conch, discus, mace, and lotus in the four arms.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

 