Rahul Gandhi on two day Kerala visit

Rahul's visit assumes political significance for the Congress in Kerala as party reorganisation talks were actively progressing

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lunch and interaction with CLAT winners at Forest IB in Mananthavady. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two day visit to his constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

On Monday, he launched various development project and had lunch with students from tribal communities who cleared Common Law Admission Test. He also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mananthavady and inaugurated a drinking water project at Padinjarathara. Rahul also visited the houses at tribal colonies.

Rahul's visit also assumed political significance for the Congress in Kerala as party reorganisation talks were actively progressing. It is also Rahul's first Kerala visit after leadership change in Kerala with V D Sateesan and K Sudhakaran taking over as leader of opposition and Kerala PCC president respectively.

Kerala
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Congress
Wayanad

