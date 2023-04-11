Rahul to make first Wayanad visit after LS ouster today

Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad today, first visit after disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case

PTI
PTI, Wayanad,
  • Apr 11 2023, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 12:10 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification as an MP, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting this border district of Kerala on Tuesday to participate in various activities organised by the UDF as a show of strength.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

The two Congress leaders would first participate in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta here in the afternoon.

In the roadshow, only the national flag will be used instead of the party flags, the Congress said.

Thereafter, there will be another event -- Cultural Democratic Defense -- which has been organized as part of the conference and leading cultural activists of Kerala are expected to take part in it, the party said.

The two Congress leaders would also be speaking at a public event here in the afternoon.

Senior Congress leaders like AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Muslim League State President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, will also participate in the UDF-organised conference.

