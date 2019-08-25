Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala from Aug 26

Arjun Raghunath
DH News Service, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Aug 25 2019, 20:00pm ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2019, 20:42pm ist
Rahul will be on a three day visit to his constituency from Monday to interact with local leaders and people. He would also hold discussions on rehabilitation of those affected by the calamities.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has urged Kerala government to set up a single-window system to re-issue copies of documents lost during the recent natural calamities in the state.

In a letter sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul said that many people of his constituency had lost important documents like Aadahar card and education certificates.

