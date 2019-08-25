Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala from Aug 26

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has urged Kerala government to set up a single-window system to re-issue copies of documents lost during the recent natural calamities in the state.

In a letter sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul said that many people of his constituency had lost important documents like Aadahar card and education certificates.

Rahul will be on a three day visit to his constituency from Monday to interact with local leaders and people. He would also hold discussions on rehabilitation of those affected by the calamities.