Rahul lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals' documents

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala's Wayanad on its becoming India's first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.

"An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.