Rahul plans to undergo Ayurveda treatment in Kerala  

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 21 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 00:00 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Kerala on Thursday to attend the funeral ceremony of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, is planning to undergo Ayurveda treatment here from Friday onwards, according to sources.

Gandhi is scheduled to consult doctors at the Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal in the Malappuram district on Friday. There are unconfirmed reports that his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi might also come here.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi was initially scheduled to visit Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala by Thursday night. But, it had to be postponed to Friday as the funeral of Kerala former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy got delayed. Rahul on Thursday attended Chandy’s funeral at the latter’s hometown Puthuppally in the Kottayam district.

Vaidya Sala authorities said Rahul Gandhi’s treatment regimen and duration would be decided only after consultation.

Reportedly, Gandhi is taking treatment for his vexing knee problem. After his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala last September, Rahul had mentioned about his knee pain in a chat with senior Congress leaders from the state. A video of the chat had also gone viral then.

The ongoing Malayalam month of ‘Karkkidakam’ is considered to be the ideal time for Ayurveda treatment, especially for detoxification, rejuvenation and enhancing the immunity of the body.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala was established in 1902 as a village clinic. Now, it has made its presence felt across the country and abroad. It has been playing a key role in bringing international fame to Kerala’s Ayurveda treatment. It was founded by Vaidyaratnam P S Varier.

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Kerala

