Rahul proposes food park for his LS constituency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the Centre and the Kerala government to set up a mega food processing plant in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

In separate letters to Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi said his parliamentary constituency has immense employment potential and agricultural diversity.

He said while there is a demand for coffee, tea and ginger, the area lacks adequate marketing and food processing facility.

Gandhi urged the Kerala government to send a proposal to the Centre to set up the mega food park in Wayanad, and also requested Badal to initiate steps for the same.