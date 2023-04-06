Rahul to take decision on Siddaramaiah's second seat

With the several state Congress leaders opposing fielding of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Kolar Assembly constituency as second seat, the party Central Election Committee on Thursday decided to leave the decision to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Committee ,which met for the third consecutive day to finalise the seats for remaining constituencies, did not discuss Siddaramaiah candidature in Kolar. When the Kolar seat issue came up, the leaders unanimously decided to leave the decision to Rahul Gandhi, sources in the Congress said.

Rahul, in consultation with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to take a decision by early next week, sources said. The party already announced in its first list that Siddaramaiah would contest from Varuna segment. However, the former Chief Minister also expressed his inclination to contest from Kolar as second seat.

The CEC, which held a meeting for nearly 3 hours, was able to approve candidates for another 15 seats out of remaining 58 seats where only single name was recommended by the State Screening Committee. The meeting also decided that for remaining 43 seats, Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala to finalise the candidates in consultation with Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar.

For remaining seats, there are more than three contestants. Besides, the Congress is expecting some leaders from JD(S) and BJP, in the meeting, it was decided to wait for both the parties' final lists before finalising the candidates. The Congress final list may be coming only after the BJP and Congress final list, sources said.

The Congress already announced candidates for 166 seats including 42 names announced on Thursday. The last date for filing nominations will be April 20.

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said that the CEC concluded its meeting and discussed all seats. No more CEC meetings will be held. The list for remaining seats will be announced soon, he said.