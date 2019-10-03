Rahul to visit Wayanad to support 'save NH 766' stir

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday will visit activists on indefinite hunger strike at Wayanad in Kerala, who are protesting against traffic restriction along NH 766 connecting Kerala and Karnataka through Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Congress sources said that Rahul, who is also MP representing Wayanad, is scheduled to visit the venue of the stir at Sultan Bathery by around 9.30 am on Friday.

Rahul, who had already extended solidarity to the stir initiated NH 766 Protection Action Council, may address the activists.

Meanwhile, the health condition of five persons on hunger strike over the last nine days has been worsened. The activists were not willing to end the stir or take medical care.

Leaders of various political parties, including BJP Kerala state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, called on the agitators and expressed solidarity with the stir.

Pillai assured that the concerns of the people of Wayanad over the traffic restrictions along Bandipur would reflect in the report to be submitted soon by the centre at the Supreme Court on developing an alternative route.