Kerala Congress in tight spot over Rahul's Covid remark

Rahul's remarks on Covid-19 keeps Congress leadership in Kerala in tight spot

Kerala CM Vijayan said that Rahul made a practical evaluation of Covid-19 fights by the states

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 23 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 00:30 ist
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress leadership in Kerala is in a tight spot over party national leader Rahul Gandhi hailing Kerala's Covid-19 care.

It was during his three-day tour to Kerala from Monday to Wednesday that Rahul made the statement. Talking to reporters he flayed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's critical remarks about Covid-19 fight in Kerala. Rahul also said that he was satisfied over the steps being taken against coronavirus in his constituency Wayanad.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed Rahul's statement. Vijayan said that Rahul made a practical evaluation of Covid-19 fights by the states.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in the state were trying to clarify that Rahul's statement as a message against Centre-State involving in a blame-game over the pandemic.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala invited further embarrassment as he was reported to have said that Rahul need not comment on local issues. Chennithala later issued a clarification that what he meant was that Rahul being a national leader would be commenting on issues from a national perspective and it need not be seen in a local perspective.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Kerala
COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi
Wayanad
Congress

What's Brewing

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

How to practice a skill more scientifically

How to practice a skill more scientifically

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

 