Rahul's remarks on Covid-19 keeps Congress leadership in Kerala in tight spot

The Congress leadership in Kerala is in a tight spot over party national leader Rahul Gandhi hailing Kerala's Covid-19 care.

It was during his three-day tour to Kerala from Monday to Wednesday that Rahul made the statement. Talking to reporters he flayed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's critical remarks about Covid-19 fight in Kerala. Rahul also said that he was satisfied over the steps being taken against coronavirus in his constituency Wayanad.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed Rahul's statement. Vijayan said that Rahul made a practical evaluation of Covid-19 fights by the states.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in the state were trying to clarify that Rahul's statement as a message against Centre-State involving in a blame-game over the pandemic.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala invited further embarrassment as he was reported to have said that Rahul need not comment on local issues. Chennithala later issued a clarification that what he meant was that Rahul being a national leader would be commenting on issues from a national perspective and it need not be seen in a local perspective.