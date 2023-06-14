Railways launches novel self-propelled inspection car in Vijayawada division

Demonstrating a technological advancement in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, Vijayawada Division has introduced a self-propelling inspection car (SPIC) that does not require a locomotive to haul it. Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the inspection car built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore will free locomotives from being used for inspecting railway infrastructure, including reducing the cost of operations.

As a consequence, the freed locomotives can now better focus on running passenger trains.

"SPIC would negate the use of locomotive for hauling inspection cars/saloons meant for inspection," Vijayawada divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan said in an official release on Tuesday as he inaugurated the inspection car at the diesel loco shed.

He noted that the 32-seat inspection car would be handy to undertake inspection of level crossings, overhead equipment, tracks and stations in the division. Besides these utilities, Mohan observed that SPIC will save time, fuel, turnaround time and resources by engaging the spare locomotives for hauling passenger trains.

A 340 HP diesel-electric power pack slung under the SPIC will propel it while a 40 KVA DA set will run the air conditioning, lights and fans.

Further, the inspection car comes in a stainless steel body coach with aerodynamically designed driving cab, external CCTV cameras, LED display on driver desk and onboard WiFi for better communication, including direct and indirect LED interior lighting and GPS capabilities.