Rain havoc continues in Kerala, relief expected soon

Rain havoc continues in Kerala, decline in rain expected in coming days

While a red alert was sounded in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Thursday by IMD, only green and yellow alerts were sounded across the state

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthpuram,
  • Jul 06 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 22:34 ist
A crane pulls out a vehicle swept away in floods after heavy monsoon rains, in Kottayam, July 6, 2023. After a brief lull, rains from the South West Monsoon intensified in Kerala on Thursday leading to a red alert being sounded in two districts of the state. Credit: PTI Photo

While rain continued to wreak havoc across Kerala on Thursday, claiming three more lives, the intensity of the rains is likely to come down in the coming days as per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast.

Two children and one more person died on Thursday taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state over the last four days to ten. Two deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram while one death was reported in Kottayam.

Also Read | Kerala police raids offices of Malayalam online news channel; KUWJ condemns action against its employees

A minor landslide and many landslips were reported from north Kerala districts of Kannur and Kasargod. However, there were no casualties.

High tides continued to pose threat across the coastal areas of the state. People of the Kannamaly coastal areas of Kochi staged a strong protest demanding tetrapod sea wall protection in the region to prevent seawater from entering houses in high tides. Coastal areas of Kasargod and Malappuram also witnessed destruction by high tides. 

Many low-lying parts of Kuttanad in Alappuzha and nearby Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts as well as Kochi remained inundated over the last couple of days. A series of incidents of tree uprooting were also reported from various parts of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as per IMD forecast, there was no alarming situation in the state now. A total of 112 relief camps were so far opened in the state and 2531 persons were shifted to the camps. As many as 29 houses suffered total damage and 642 suffered partial damage so far. 

While a red alert was sounded in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Thursday by IMD, only green and yellow alerts were sounded across the state for the coming days.

Kerala revenue minister K Rajan warned of stringent action against those spreading videos and photographs of the 2018 floods with the intention of triggering panic. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

 