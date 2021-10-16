Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala; 10 killed, many missing

Around 10 people were reported dead and several believed to be missing in a series of landslides and floods in central Kerala on Saturday.

Several vehicles, including transport buses, were stranded in the hilly terrain of Kottayam and Idukki districts as roads were blocked by landslips and landslides.

At Koottickal in Kottayam district six people, including women and children, reportedly died in landslides and landslips at Plappally and Kavali areas. Five were still missing.

In the adjacent Idukki district, eight people, including five children, were reported missing at Kokkayar near Peerumedu following a landslide. At Thodupuzha in the district, two persons died after their car was washed away by water that breached the bridge over a canal at Kanjar.

Many houses and shops in major towns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts like Kanjirapally, Poonjar, Ranni and Konni were flooded. Vehicles were washed away at some places.

Rescue teams were hampered by roads blocked by landslides. Locals managed to rescue many from both the spots, while some miraculously escaped by holding on to tree branches.

The Army and Air Force were also joining the rescue operations apart from NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and police. Bad weather affected attempts by rescue teams to reach the landslide-hit spots by air.

Low pressure over the Arabian Sea has led to heavy rain. While many parts of south and central Kerala were witnessing continuous rainfall with winds and thunder right from the early hours of Saturday, many parts of north Kerala were receiving heavy rains by evening. India Meteorological Department sounded a red alert in six districts in central and south Kerala while an orange alert was issued in four districts, including three in north Kerala. The water level in dams and reservoirs were being continuously monitored over the last few days in view of heavy rains.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting to review the situation. Directions were given to shift people from all calamity prone areas. According to the forecast, the intensity of the rains may decline by Sunday.

