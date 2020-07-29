Rains amid Covid-19 pose fresh challenge to Kerala

Posing fresh challenges to the fight against Covid-19, rains gained strength in Kerala and an orange alert has been declared in four districts in North Kerala for Thursday.

As many as 903 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, while 641 recovered and a 68-year-old patient died in Malappuram district. There were 10,350 active patients.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Some parts of the state, especially in Ernakulam district, were inundated in the rains that lashed since Tuesday night. All district administrations have identified places for opening relief camps as people in quarantine and those in high category groups need to be kept separately.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 spread through local transmission dominated the fresh cases. Of the 903 fresh cases, 706 were due to local contacts. As many as 30 health workers got infected. State capital Thiruvananthapuram had 213 fresh cases, of which 198 were through local transmission.