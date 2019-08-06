Rains and landslides in North Kerala kill two

Several parts of north Kerala received continuous rains on Tuesday. Landslides were also reported. Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents. One person drowned in Kozhikode, while another person was killed in a landslide in Wayanad. Kasargod district also received continuous rains on Tuesday.

According to a report of the Indian Meteorological Department, Kerala suffered a deficit of 31.32 % in the South West Monsoon from June 1 to August 6. Very to heavy rains were forecast for many districts for the next couple of days. A red alert was sounded in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.