Rains lash Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as deep depression moves towards the coast

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing heavy rains due to the depression over west-central Bay of Bengal.

According to the meteorological department, the depression has intensified into a deep depression and lay centered about 250 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning hours of Tuesday as a deep depression with wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph,” the department said in its Monday afternoon bulletin.

The weatherman has predicted extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) at isolated places over East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Same intense rains would occur at isolated places in Telangana on Tuesday.

As the sea condition will be rough, fishermen along the north Andhra coast are warned from venturing into the sea till Tuesday evening.

Almost all the reservoirs in the two Telugu states are already brimming with copious rains and inflows from upstream, this monsoon.

Government machinery in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is kept on alert as rains are battering many areas. Hyderabad too is receiving rains and several roads and colonies are inundated, inconveniencing the public.