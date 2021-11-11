Rains lash Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Chittoor; four south districts put on high alert

Several areas of Nellore and Tirupati cities and other towns were inundated due to the heavy rains lashing four south Andhra Pradesh districts since Wednesday.

The intensity of rains is more in areas bordering Tamil Nadu like Tada, Sullurupeta, Sathyavedu. Rivers, rivulets and streams are overflowing in the region cutting off the roads, transport services to many villages.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials had to close the pilgrim entry to some popular spots like Papavinasanam due to the inclement weather and falling of trees on the ghat roads.

Officials are predicting more rains in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts as the depression in the Bay of Bengal is making landfall near Chennai on Thursday evening/night.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the stormy weather situation and instructed the administrators of the four districts to be vigilant.

Reddy called for high alert especially in Nellore and Chittoor districts, while asking the officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams.

While instructing the Collectors to arrange relief camps with proper facilities for taking in the people evacuated from the inundated, low lying areas, Reddy ordered Rs 1,000 each as immediate relief to the affected.

Officials were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply through generators at the PHCs, Area and District Hospitals. Power restoration works, plugging of the lake, pond, canal breaches and supply of safe drinking water in the affected areas should be carried out on priority, CM said.

Officials are bracing for another spell of heavy rains as a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall in the form of a cyclone in southern AP by November 17.

Watch latest videos by DH here: