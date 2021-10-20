Rains, minor landslides reported in some parts of Kerala

Heavy rains and minor landslides and landslips were reported from some parts of Kerala on Wednesday evening. There were no casualties.

Landslides were reported from parts of Kottayam and Idukki, which already suffered major land slides that claimed 19 lives. Minor landslides were reported from Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Heavy rains were also reported from some parts of Wayanad, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta districts. People at the calamity-prone areas were shifted to safe places.

Isolated heavy rainfall was forecast over the state for next two to three days as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood. North East monsoon is also likely to commence by next week.

