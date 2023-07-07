Rains subside in Kerala, thousands lodged in relief camps

Normal life continues to be disrupted in many parts of Kerala with thousands displaced even as the intensity of the southwest monsoon has reduced on Friday.

Educational institutions including professional colleges in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) informed that more relief camps have been opened in the state.

"Yesterday, there were 112 camps with over 6,500 people across the state. Today, the number of relief camps have been increased to 186. The total number of people are yet to be ascertained," SDMA authorities said.

It also said 41 houses were fully damaged while 818 houses have been partially damaged across the state as per the latest figures.

The schools and colleges in three taluks -- Chengannur, Karthikappalli and Kuttanad -- of Alappuzha district have also been closed.

A road block due to landslide has been reported from Munnar that the district officials said is being removed to facilitate transportation.

The Thrissur district administration informed that the shutters of the Peringalkuthu Dam will be opened today and warned the people living on the banks of Chalakkudy river to remain cautious as the water level may rise as a result.

The red alert has been withdrawn for now but the yellow alert remains in the five northernmost districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.