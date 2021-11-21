Rains wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh: What we know so far

Heavy rains continued to batter southern India, with Andhra Pradesh facing the worst of the northeast monsoons. Rainfall and subsequent flooding left 24 dead and at least 17 missing in the state.

According to officials, about 24,000 people across 1,316 villages have been affected in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapuram districts. The number of houses damaged stood at 1,549, while the number of livestock lost is about 2,400.

The main rail and road routes in Andhra Pradesh, connecting the south and east, remained cut off as the Penna river in spate caused heavy destruction on Sunday.

Relief efforts

Eight NDRF and nine SDRF teams are involved in rescue efforts in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapuram districts. Forces have evacuated 20,923 people to 243 relief camps.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. He spoke to Navy teams involved in relief operations, MLAs and district authorities undertaking relief measures.

In Tirupati city, CM Reddy asked officials to take immediate sanitation measures and asked them to prepare a master plan regarding the drainage of the city. With Tirumala and Tirupati witnessing unprecedented flooding, he said an immediate sanitation plan should be in place.

As per officials, close to 500 people have been deployed for rescue missions and to clear trash blocking the drainage system in the streets.

To support the farmers, Reddy asked officials to make crop damage estimates and help the farmers. Crops in over 2.5 lakh hectares were damaged, as per the initial estimate.

He also asked authorities to provide immediate financial assistance to flood-hit households and help them return home.

What is causing this rain?

The heavy rainfall was caused due to the depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal. On Friday, the depression crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Some analysts have said that the extreme weather in South Asia was driven by climate change. Since October, dozens have been injured and even lost their lives after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides in southern states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu received 68 per cent excess rainfall and three people and over 300 heads of cattle were killed, the government said on Saturday.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov. pic.twitter.com/z2THql1CRx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 21, 2021

As per the Indian Meteorological department, there is going to be fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 5 days.

(With agency inputs)