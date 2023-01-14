Raj Bhavan files complaint against DMK functionary for remarks against Governor

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Saturday filed a complaint with the Chennai Police seeking action against ruling DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamurthy for using “intimidatory, defamatory and abusive words” against Governor R N Ravi in his speech made a few days ago.

In his complaint addressed to the Commissioner of Police, S Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, said Krishnamurthy should be booked under 124 (assaulting president, governor, etc, with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ramasamy said a video of Krishnamurthy using “most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation” against the Governor has gone viral on social media and attached a clip in the complaint.

“I am to further state that the abusive and intimidatory speech of the speaker attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, 1870 besides other relevant sections of law. Hence, it is requested to take appropriate action against the individual at the earliest,” the complaint added.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists there so that they will gun you down,” the DMK functionary says in his speech.

The BJP has also demanded strict action against the DMK functionary for his speech against the Governor. In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, TN BJP chief K Annamalai expressed the hope that the police does not turn a blind eye again.

“His remarks must not be construed as Freedom of expression as we are sure the police would not deem it that way if the same derogatory language were directed towards the Chief Minister of the state,” Annamalai said.

The standoff between the Governor and DMK government intensified earlier this week after the former deviated from the address prepared by the government in the Assembly. Stalin then moved a resolution to take on record only the transcript circulated among legislators leading to the Governor walking out of the House in a huff.