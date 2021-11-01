Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, sources close to the actor said.
The 70 year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.
Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health. Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Annathae' (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.
