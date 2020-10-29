Rajinikanth hints at shelving political plunge

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday dropped a hint that his much anticipated entry into politics may not happen during the 2021 elections as announced three years back.

With just seven months to go for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the actor posted a terse statement on his verified Twitter page to "quell rumours" about a letter circulating on the social media in his name. But the statement raised more questions on the actor's political entry.

"A letter which claims to be my statement is being circulated on the social media widely. Everyone knows that is not my statement. However, the details mentioned in the letter about my health is true. I will consult functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram at an appropriate time and announce my political stand," Rajinikanth said in the statement.

His statement came a day after a letter purportedly written by Rajinikanth to his "close circle of friends and well-wishers" on his inability to keep his date with politics was leaked in the public domain. The letter cites Covid-19 as the reason with doctors advising Rajinikanth not to participate in public events as he could be vulnerable.

The statement by Rajinikanth comes seven months after he put the onus on the people to “show resurgence towards a political change” for him to take the formal plunge.

“Take this message to the people, to the nook and corner of the state and please stop projecting me as the next chief minister. Tell people about my ideas and let there be a resurgence and wave (in favour of me), I will come then. I will come,” Rajinikanth had said on March 12 in his signature filmy style by thumping the podium before which he was making the speech.