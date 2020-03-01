Rajinikanth meets Muslim leaders on CAA and NRC, promised to play an active role

In an attempt to mollify Muslims who have criticised him heavily for his statements in favour of CAA, actor Rajinikanth on Sunday met leaders from the community and is understood to have promised to play an active role to help peace return.

Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Jamatul Ulama Sabai met Rajinikanth at his upscale Poes Garden residence and explained their fears over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NCR) and National Population Register (NPR).

The actor had last month said CAA will not affect Muslims and asked those protesting not to fall for the “false propaganda” of politicians who have vested interests. He had also maintained that he would be the first person to jump in protest of even one Indian Muslim was affected by the CAA.

“We told him our stand and we explained to him our fears and why Muslims are opposing CAA. We told him that people are in fear and he offered his support to ensure that peace returns. He gave a patient hearing to us,” the organisation’s president P A Khaja Mohinudeen Baqavi said.

The delegation also told Rajinikanth in detail the fears of the Muslim community vis-à-vis CAA and NRC. The actor had not supported the CAA but also accused political parties of using Muslims to further their “selfish political interests” by instigating them to protest against the legislation.

“A fear has been created that CAA is against Muslims and how can you say that? Muslims have all rights in the country (and) they stayed back here despite creation of Pakistan because they did not want to leave their homeland. How will they be sent out of the country? If something of that sort happens, Rajinikanth will be the first voice of support to them,” he had said.