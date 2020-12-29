Rajinikanth misses date with politics; not to launch political party

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not launch a new political party to contest the 2021 assembly elections, citing his poor health and Covid-19 as reasons for going back on his promise.

In a three-page statement posted on his verified Twitter page, Rajinikanth apologised to his fans, supporters and people who stood by him over the past three years for his decision. He also said he would continue working for the people of Tamil Nadu without launching a political party.

“I regret to announce that I am not able to take the political plunge by launching a political party. Only I know the pain that I go through while announcing this,” Rajinikanth said. “This decision would come as a disappointment to my fans, and people. I apologise to everyone,” he added.

Rajinikanth's announcement comes two days after he was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad where he was admitted on December 25 due to “severe fluctuations” in blood pressure.

His announcement puts an end to decades-long speculation on his political entry. Three years ago, Rajinikanth had promised to launch a political party and contest 2021 assembly elections. However, the actor gave mixed signals several times after the announcement.