Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh

Actor Rajinikanth has moved Madras High Court against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh by Greater Chennai Corporation for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

In his petition, he has stated that he hasn't let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue was generated after it.

Actor Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 Lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation, for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. In his petition, he states that he hasn't let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue generated after it pic.twitter.com/LykMordc8S — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

More to follow...