Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 10:35 ist

Actor Rajinikanth has moved Madras High Court against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakh by Greater Chennai Corporation for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

In his petition, he has stated that he hasn't let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue was generated after it.

More to follow...

Rajinikanth
Madras High Court
Chennai
Tamil Nadu

