Rajinikanth pays property tax, says rushing to court was a mistake

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  Oct 15 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 14:55 ist
Rajinikanth. Credit: PTI photo

Top actor Rajinikanth on Thursday paid Rs 6.56 lakh property tax, including penalty, for his marriage hall and said an appeal should have been made to the city corporation and the "mistake" of rushing to court could have been avoided. Greater Chennai Corporation said the actor paid Rs 6,56,000 towards property tax for his marriage hall at Kodambakkam.

The Rs six lakh plus tax for 2020-21 first half year includes "late pay penalty" of Rs 9,386, the civic body said, adding it was paid by way of a cheque.

"Raghavendra Mandapam property tax...we should have appealed to the corporation.Mistake could have been avoided.

Read: Madras High Court dismisses Rajinikanth's plea against tax demand

#Experience is a lesson," the actor said on his Twitter handle in an apparent apologetic tone, a day after the Madras High Court warned of imposing costs. The Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by the actor over a property tax demand by the corporation on his marriage hall.

Justice Anitha Sumanth warned of imposing costs on him for approaching the court soon after sending a notice to the civic body for relief under vacancy remission rule citing closure of the marriage hall due to Covid-19 lockdown during the six-month period.

