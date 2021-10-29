Rajinikanth undergoes procedure to restore blood supply to brain

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday “recovering well” after he underwent a procedure known as Carotid Artery Revascularization that restores normal blood flow to the brain at a private hospital here.

The procedure was performed on the actor a day after he was admitted to the hospital following an episode of giddiness.

“He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days,” Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove plaque from the inside of the carotid artery to restore normal blood flow to the brain.

Rajinikanth, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke award in New Delhi on Monday, had watched a preview of his yet-to-be-released movie Annaatthe along with his family members, including his grandchildren on Wednesday. A day later, he was taken to the Kauvery Hospital after he complained of giddiness at his home in upscale Poes Garden here.

Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had on Thursday confirmed that her husband was at the Kauvery Hospital, but termed his hospitalisation as “routine.” The actor, who underwent a renal transplant in the US in 2016, had cited “ill-health” and the Covid-19 situation for his pulling out of an earlier announcement to take the political plunge.

In December 2020, while shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad, Rajinikanth spent three days at the Apollo Hospitals in the Telangana capital following fluctuation in his blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the actor a speedy recovery.

