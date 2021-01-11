Rajinikanth urges fans not to protest his decision on political entry as it 'pains' him

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday appealed to everyone to not indulge protests as it "pains" him.

"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me," he said.

His remark comes a day after his hundreds of fans gathered at Valluvar Kottam here on Sunday demanding that he “reconsider” his decision not to launch a political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

Also read — Vaa Thalaivaa! Vaa!: Rajinikanth's fans converge in Chennai, ask him to take political plunge

The fans, who came from various parts of Tamil Nadu, raised slogans like “Vaa Thalaivaa! Vaa!” (Come Leader, Come) and “Ippo Illana Eppavaum Illa” (If not now, never) and told the actor that he had the strength and conviction to “beat anything” in the world.

Speakers at the event organised by fans of Rajinikanth urged the actor to “reconsider” his decision and take the political plunge to “save Tamil Nadu". They said there was none other than him to bring the change that the people of the state have been “yearning for” the past few years.

“We want our leader (Rajinikanth) to recover and ensure that he launches a political party very soon. We want change in government and politics,” a fan at the protest said.

Fans began to assemble since 7 am at the protest site even as the agitation was to begin at 10 am. The number of fans at the protest only increased every hour. The fans of the actor also trended a couple of hashtags like #ArasiyalukkuVaangaRajini (Come to politics, Rajini) on Twitter, in a bid to express their sentiments.