Rajini firm on no political entry amid protests by fans

Rajinikanth urges fans not to protest his decision on political entry as it 'pains' him

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 11:53 ist
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday appealed to everyone to not indulge protests as it "pains" him.

"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in such things (protest) as it pains me," he said. 

His remark comes a day after his hundreds of fans gathered at Valluvar Kottam here on Sunday demanding that he “reconsider” his decision not to launch a political party and contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

Also read — Vaa Thalaivaa! Vaa!: Rajinikanth's fans converge in Chennai, ask him to take political plunge

The fans, who came from various parts of Tamil Nadu, raised slogans like “Vaa Thalaivaa! Vaa!” (Come Leader, Come) and “Ippo Illana Eppavaum Illa” (If not now, never) and told the actor that he had the strength and conviction to “beat anything” in the world.

Speakers at the event organised by fans of Rajinikanth urged the actor to “reconsider” his decision and take the political plunge to “save Tamil Nadu". They said there was none other than him to bring the change that the people of the state have been “yearning for” the past few years.

“We want our leader (Rajinikanth) to recover and ensure that he launches a political party very soon. We want change in government and politics,” a fan at the protest said.

Fans began to assemble since 7 am at the protest site even as the agitation was to begin at 10 am. The number of fans at the protest only increased every hour. The fans of the actor also trended a couple of hashtags like #ArasiyalukkuVaangaRajini (Come to politics, Rajini) on Twitter, in a bid to express their sentiments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajinikanth
Tamil Nadu
Twitter
Chennai

What's Brewing

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

 