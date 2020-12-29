Rajinikanth's decision to not enter politics pushes BJP back to square one in Tamil Nadu

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth bidding adieu to his long-cherished dream of donning the hat of a politician would certainly make the BJP crestfallen.

It is no secret that the BJP was hoping to piggy-back on the popular star to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian state that has so far kept the saffron party at arm's length distance. With all its earlier strategies for Tamil Nadu failing big-time, BJP was betting heavily on Rajinikanth.

Though the BJP scoffs at suggestions that it was behind Rajinikanth's political plans, party leaders going out of the turn to welcome the actor's announcement on December 3 on his launching the party and failing to hide their glee gave away the secret.

And, BJP's rhetoric against its ally AIADMK sharpened in the days and weeks after Rajinikanth's announcement with the national party refusing to categorically acknowledge AIADMK's pick for Chief Minister's post, Edappadi K Palaniswami, as the alliance's nominee. The developments led to intense speculation that BJP may ally with the superstar's party by ditching its ally or even trying to break the AIADMK before the election.

Rajinikanth announcing Ra Arjunamurthy, a BJP office-bearer, as his advisor made things even more clear on who was behind the actor's political plunge.

As if these were not enough, RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy let the cat out of the bag by appearing on television channels, not just welcoming Rajinikanth's announcement but also likening his entry into politics with that of the legendary M G Ramachandran, the matinee idol who went on to become three-time Chief Minister of the state.

That MGR was an established politician – worked for the DMK for 20 years and a two-time MLA – when he launched AIADMK is a fact that every “change agent” or their proponents in Tamil Nadu like to forget conveniently.

BJP believed Rajinikanth promising to practice “spiritual politics” will bring anti-DMK and Hindu votes to his fold, and an alliance with his party can lay the groundwork for the party's “grand entry” in Tamil Nadu. Simply because all strategies by the BJP to make inroads into what it believes as a “leaderless” state after the death of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa in the past few years have failed.

“With limited cadre base and voter support in the Dravidian land, the BJP was hoping to ride on the shoulders of Rajinikanth to mark its significant presence in the Tamil Nadu assembly this election. That dream has now collapsed. Rajinikanth may have thought it was time to stop the pendulum play and keep his fans and supporters waiting for eternity. The hospital stay seems to have made Rajinikanth wiser to reality,” senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh told DH.

In a state where personality and cult politics mattered for over half-a-century, the BJP thought Rajinikanth's immense popularity would catapult him to the position of kingmaker, if not the king, thereby indirectly helping the party.

Rajinikanth's decision not just takes the BJP back to the drawing room yet again to revise its strategy for a state, whose politics it hardly understands, but also places it at the mercy of ally AIADMK. Contesting alone would not be the best option, for BJP, politically speaking, given its disastrous performance in the last assembly elections where it drew a blank.

However, the BJP would still try to seek its pound of flesh not just because it rules at the Centre, but also due to AIADMK's vulnerability to political pressure.

“Now it is back to the status quo. The BJP does not have any new options rather than sticking with the AIADMK. The alliances that existed during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will more or less remain the same. It will be a bipolar fight yet again,” political analyst P Ramajayam told DH.