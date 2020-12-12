'Rajinikanth's political entry will not have impact'

Rajinikanth's entry into politics will not have any impact: Tamil Nadu minister

PTI, Madurai,
  • Dec 12 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 18:15 ist
Tamil Nadu Superstar actor Rajinikanth. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami's wave was sweeping through Tamil Nadu and people knew who should rule in the Centre and the state, he told reporters here. Referring to Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party in January 2021 and face the assembly polls, he said, "Actors who were confined to their house until yesterday have come to the public domain today."

"Tamil Nadu politics will not see anything new with the entry of Rajinikanth," he claimed. The Minister further said the voters would teach a good lesson to the new entrants. "No one can enter politics and be successful like late MGR or Jayalalithaa... only those who toil for the people would emerge successful in the state," he added.

