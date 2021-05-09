'Rajiv case convict Perarivalan should be given parole'

Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan should be given parole: VCK MP D Ravikumar

Supreme Court had in 2020 extended Perarivalan's parole twice

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  • May 09 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 12:00 ist
Perarivalan is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case whose release have been recommended by the Tamil Nadu government. Credit: AFP File Photo

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asking him to direct officials to release Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on parole for 90 days, citing a Supreme Court order.

Ravikumar, MP from Villupuram, cited an order by the Supreme Court dated May 7, 2021, saying those inmates who were granted parole, “pursuant to our earlier orders”, should be again granted parole of 90 days to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Perarivalan's parole was extended by the Supreme Court in November, and he is currently at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. Since he has co-morbidities, doctors have said Perarivalan's life could be in danger if he is infected with Covid-19,” Ravikumar said in his letter to Stalin.

Hence, the Chief Minister should direct granting of 90 days parole to Perarivalan, keeping his health in mind, Ravikumar said in the letter.

The Supreme Court had in 2020 extended Perarivalan's parole twice.

Perarivalan is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case whose release have been recommended by the Tamil Nadu government.

However, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has shifted the responsibility of deciding on the issue to the Centre.

