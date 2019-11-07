Rajiv Gandhi convict, Perarivalan, to get parole

Perarivalan, one of the seven persons serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been granted a one-month parole to visit his ailing father by the Tamil Nadu government. Perarivalan is likely to be released from the Central Prison in Vellore, 140 kms from here, on Friday after officials complete due formalities.

Sources in the government said Perarivalan will be granted one month's parole to be with his ailing father. This is the second time Perarivalan, whose mother Arputhammal had been fighting for his release ever since his arrest in 1991, will be released for the second time on parole — he was granted one-month leave in August-September 2017.

Perarivalan, Nalini, her husband Murugan, Santhan and three others are serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur, 50 kms from here, on May 21, 1991 during an election campaign meeting.

Perarivalan and others were initially sentenced to death for their involvement in the case, but it was commuted to life imprisonment by Supreme Court.

Release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with the state cabinet passing a resolution seeking their release. However, the file is pending before Governor Banwarilal Purohit.