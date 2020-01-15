Rajnath to inaugurate induction of Sukhoi-30 Squadron at Thanjavur Air Force Station

Indian Air Force's newly resurrected 222 Squadron will be operationalised with Brahmos-equipped Sukhoi-30 fighter at Thanjavur Air Force Station on January 20 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, said here on Wednesday that the 222 Squadron, also known as Tigersharks, would be enhancing surveillance on Southern Skies and Indian Ocean Region.

The Su-30 have been equipped with indigenously built Brahmos missile of 300 Kms range. It can strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions, he said.