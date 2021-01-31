Ram Rajya will soon be in Bengal: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that although West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had forsaken the name Lord Ram, ‘Ram Rajya’ was knocking on the gates of Bengal.

The Union Minister also alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) usurped the ration sent by the Centre to Bengal during the nationwide lockdown after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I want to tell Didi that although you have forsaken the name of Lord Ram but the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the one side the grand Ram Mandir is being built and on the other Ram Rajya is knocking on Bengal’s door,” said Irani.

Addressing a BJP rally at Dumurjala in Howrah district, Irani urged the people to silently vote for the BJP and then “Ram Rajya” would be created in Bengal. “No patriot can stay in a party which insults the slogan of Jai Shree Ram,” said Irani.

Accusing the CM of dubbing the Shramik Special trains for returning migrant workers as “Corona Express”, Irani asked whether she considers the workers as viruses. “Mamata Didi, I want ask whether you consider the sons and daughters of Bengal as viruses,” said Irani.

She further alleged that despite the Prime Minister’s declaration that every returning migrant worker be given days of employment under the Garib Rojgar Yojana, it did not happen in Bengal.

“But in the rest of the country more than 50 crore mandays were created,” said Irani.

She alleged that while the Prime Minister urged every state to distribute foodgrains on the basis of ration cards, the Mamata Banerjee Government issued coupons and only TMC cadres got those.

“The Prime Minister gave Rs 1,000 crore for relief work after cyclone Amphan but that was looted through panchayats,” said Irani.