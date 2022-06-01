Rape-accused actor Vijay Babu returns to Kerala

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused of sexually abusing an actor, returned to Kerala on Wednesday from a hideout.

Babu, who arrived from Dubai, told reporters that his innocence would be proved in the court and he would cooperate with the police. He also appeared before the Kochi city police and his quizzing continued for hours.

The Kerala High Court had earlier restrained the police from arresting him even as the police sought Interpol’s assistance and a Blue Corner notice was issued against him. The court will consider his anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

The victim, who has appeared in Vijay Babu's movies alleged that Babu sexually abused her by offering her roles in films.