Rape-accused Congress MLA Kunnapillil in Kerala suspended from party

Congress MLA in Kerala Eldose P Kunnapillil, who is facing a rape case, was suspended from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for six months on Saturday.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said in a statement that the explanation given by Kunnapillil to the party in connection with the case was not satisfactory. Hence he is being suspended for six months from the party and will be reviewed afterwards.

Since he got anticipatory bail from the court in the case he can perform his duties as MLA, said the statement.

Kunnapillil represents the Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district.

Meanwhile, as per the instruction of the court while granting anticipatory bail, Kunnapillil appeared before the police team investigating the case on Saturday. He was again asked to appear on Monday.

A woman filed a rape and assault case against Kunnapillil in Thiruvananthapuram recently. The MLA was absconding for more than a week after the police registered a case against him. He alleged that it is a fake case.

There was pressure on the Congress leadership to take action against him and many leaders openly demanded action.