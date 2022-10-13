Rape case against Congress MLA Kunnapillil in Kerala

A case was registered earlier against Kunnapillil on various charges, including assault with intent to outrage modesty, the charge of rape was invoked on Thursday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 13 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In addition to outraging the modesty of a woman, charges of rape have been brought up against Congress MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil.

A case was registered earlier against Kunnapillil on various charges, including assault with intent to outrage modesty. The charge of rape was invoked on Thursday as the complainant alleged of sexual assault in her statement to the police and before a court.

The police would be submitting a report to the Kerala Assembly speaker A N Shamseer, regarding the case against the MLA because he would have to be arrested.

Kunnapillil, who had filed an anticipatory bail application, was reported missing since Wednesday.

Congress state leadership already said that stringent action would be taken against the MLA if the allegations were proved.

A circle inspector rank officer was transferred in view of allegations of the complainant that the MLA offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case and the police officer was also in favour of it.

The woman had alleged that Kunnapillil, who represents Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district, threatened and assaulted her after she decided to break her relationship with him after she came to "know of some of his bad actions". She also accused Kunnapillil of sexual assault.

Crimes against women
Rapes
Congress

