Rape victim mvoes court seeking nod to marry convict

A victim in a rape case in Kerala is learnt to be moving court seeking bail for the convict ex-priest expressing wish to marry him. The move came after a similar plea by the convict was earlier rejected by the Kerala High Court.
Robin Vadakumcherry, a former priest of the Mananthavady diocese in Wayanad in Kerala, was convicted by a POCSO court in Kannur district in Kerala in 2019 on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl.
It was learnt that the victim, who is now aged above 18, is approaching the Supreme Court with a plea to marry the convict.
The Kerala HC in February rejected a plea of Vadakumcherry to grant bail for marrying the victim. The police and prosecution had then opposed the bail plea maintaining that the wish to marry could be a ploy to get bail. In the present move also the court may seek the opinion of the police and prosecution.
Police sources said that the present move could be also a modus operandi to obtain bail for the convict. The victim and her parents could be under severe compulsions.
Vadakumcherry, who is in his mid-fifties, raped the girl belonging to his parish several times during 2016. The girl, who was only 16 at that time, became pregnant and delivered a child. Efforts were made to conceal the crime. He was held just ahead of his bid to leave the country. He was defrocked after he was convicted by the lower court.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube