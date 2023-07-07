Kerala: Bacteria enters through nose, infects brain

Rare brain infection caused by free-living amoebae reported in Kerala

The disease was earlier reported in the Alappuzha municipality area in 2017, the health officials said.

PTI
PTI, Alappuzha (Kerala),
  • Jul 07 2023, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A case of a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoebae living in contaminated waters was reported in the coastal district of Alappuzha in Kerala, a government release said here on Friday.

A 15-year-old native of nearby Panavalli was infected with the disease called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, it said.

Additional information regarding the patient was not made available by the government.

Also Read | Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

Doctors said the human brain gets infected when the free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose.

Considering the severe nature of the disease, the district health officials have advised people to avoid taking bath in contaminated water. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures.

