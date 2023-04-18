Rare manuscripts should be digitised for future generations, says TTD official

Rare manuscripts available with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, should be digitized and saved for posterity, said a TTD official.

Executive Officer, TTD, A V Dharma Reddy gave the direction during a review meeting held on the progress of the Manuscript Project at SV Vedic University, and instructed the TTD officials that these manuscripts should be treasured and kept intact in such a way that they last the next 500 hundred years.

“The Manuscript Project of TTD has an understanding with the National Manuscript Mission… take the advice of the National Manuscript Mission in storing, safeguarding and recording works,” said Reddy in a statement issued on Monday.

The executive officer also directed officials to publish a book scanning the manuscripts, including creating a detailed catalogue of those ancient texts, enabled by the financial support from Sanatana Jeevana Trust. The officials were asked to establish an exclusive manuscripts building in the vedic varsity. Meanwhile, TTD announced that the annual brhamostavams of Sri Konetiraya Swamy temple in Keelapatla will be observed between April 28 and May 6.