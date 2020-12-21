Rave party at Kerala resort busted, drugs seized

Nine persons were held in connection with a night party at a resort at Vagamon tourist spot in Idukki on Sunday and drugs were seized from them.

At least 60 persons from within Kerala and Karnataka were learnt to have turned up for the party. Shaji Kuttikad, who was a CPI local leader, owns the resort. There were allegations that night parties were held at the resort earlier as well and Shaji was accused of trading protected species of animals. He was suspended from the party following allegations.

Police sources said that nine persons, including a woman, were found to be the organisers of the rave party. Participants were pooled through various social media platforms. The gang was suspected to have organised similar parties in other parts of the state.