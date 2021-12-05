Rave party in Kerala busted, drugs seized

Around 20 persons who participated in a rave party at a resort at Poovar in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram were held and narcotic substances were seized from the premises.

The state excise department conducted the raids at the island resort situated around 25 kilometres from the city. The party was found to be organised by issuing entry tickets and began on Saturday evening. Around 50, including women, from within Kerala and other places like Bengaluru were learnt to have participated and many of them left the place by Sunday morning.

The seized narcotic substances included hashish oil and MDMA apart from ganja and prescription tablets.

Excise department officials said that a racket involved in conducting rave parties in Kerala and other places including Bengaluru was involved in organising the rave party. They were under the surveillance of the excise department for quite some time. Three members of the racket were among those held.

Other participants would be verified and if found to have used narcotic substances, they would be also booked.

Meanwhile, the police raided flats in Kochi where gambling's and rave parties were suspected to be organised. The raids were conducted based on information from a person held recently in connection with the death of two models in Kochi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: