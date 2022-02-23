Ready to shed last drop of blood for country's sake: Chandrasekhar Rao

“To put the country on the right track, if need be, I will sacrifice my last drop of blood” KCR asserted on Wednesday while dedicating the Mallanna Sagar project to the nation.

The 50 TMC capacity reservoir, built near the CM's constituency, Gajwel, was constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Project for irrigation and drinking water needs, including that of Hyderabad.

“An evil system is prevailing in the country, which is why it is going on a wrong track. Some elements are fueling communal disturbances,” the CM said at a public meeting later, adding that the situation needed to end.

“Bangalore has become the Silicon Valley of India. Hyderabad is in second place. From Hyderabad alone, the annual IT exports are to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh crore. (But) differences are being created on caste and communal basis, and if this continues, nobody will come forward to invest in the country. Some may even go back,” KCR said while appealing to the people to raise their voice and resist such attempts.

The Telangana CM who had accused the Modi government of bias, said that “for the development of all the States, the government at the Centre should be committed, virtuous.”

“For the sake of the country's progress and development, we are going ahead to make an impact on national politics.”

KCR has been stating that a concerted effort would be made to remove the BJP from power with the help of like-minded regional parties like the DMK, AITC, Shiv Sena.

