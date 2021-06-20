Record number of people vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh

A record number of over nine lakh people were administered the coronavirus vaccine till 2 PM on Sunday in the mega vaccination drive undertaken across Andhra Pradesh.

In the process, the state also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

So far, 1,06,91,200 people got the first dose and 27,02,159 the second dose since the vaccination programme began on January 16.

A sum of 1,33,93,359 vaccine doses (first and second) were administered till date. The vaccination drive, with focus on people over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 AM in more than 2,000 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

By 2 PM, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, according to the Health Department data. The department officials are hopeful that the number could touch 12 lakh by the end of the drive at 6 PM today.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.11 lakh and 1.08 lakh vaccinations today. In Krishna district, 93,213 people, Visakhapatnam 84,461, Srikakulam 68,351, Guntur 68,314, SPS Nellore 63,428, Prakasam 62,824, Chittoor 58,750, Kurnool 51,650, Anantapuramu 47,502, Kadapa 42,619 and Vizianagaram 41,643 got the jab.

On April 14, as many as 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in the State, then a record high in a day in the country.